As people who were out shoveling their driveways or who have been driving around town today know, a lot of snow fell over the past 24 hours.

Brian Proctor is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Quesnel, as of 1 o’clock this afternoon, gave us 22 centimetres. Williams Lake gave us 9. But in areas up around Prince George we got reports of up to 35 as well, so a fairly extensive amount of snow, and it came down fairly continuous for over 24 hours.”

Proctor says they don’t have the numbers for Barkerville, but he says they likely got even more than the 22 centimetres that fell in Quesnel.

He says things will now start to taper off.

“I think it will probably ease off tonight as you guys are already seeing. We’ll probably pick up maybe another 2 to 4 centimetres, unless you’re up around the Barkerville area, then you’ll see a lot more up there.”

Proctor says a cold front is now moving in that will bring frigid temperatures by Christmas through Boxing Day.