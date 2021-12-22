With another heavy snowfall anticipated today and overnight to tomorrow, Dawson Road Maintenance wants motorists to be watchful of their equipment on all roads.

“Snowplows need to be able to function up and down the road,” David Rhodes, Quality Manager for Dawson Road Maintenance, South Cariboo said, “They move slower so please be careful around them, don’t try to pass them on the right-hand side, keep your distance back. When there are a few cars lined up behind them they’ll find a safe to pull over and let you by, but they do need to keep moving to keep the roads plowed.”

Forecasts of total snowfall amounts vary from 12 to 40 centimeters across various parts of the district.

“Depending upon where you are, if you’re looking at the Heckman Pass area, or if you’re looking further south along that same ridge down to Gold Bridge, Braylorne, Mission Mountain, you’re going to see that higher level of snow. If you looked at Likely, Horsefly, out around Hendrix Lake, Mahood Lake, Bridge Lake, Highland Valley, they could also experience pretty high snowfall there” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said motorists should consider staying home during the storm and to be aware that their trucks are out 24-7 until all the roads and side roads are cleaned up.