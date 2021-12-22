The Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Tyrone Morgan is wanted for 2 counts of breach of recognizance, assault, and breach of probation.

Morgan is an Indigenous male, six feet tall weighing 176 pounds, with black short straight hair, brown eyes, and has a partial beard.

If located, Police say do not confront him, contact the RCMP or the Police of the jurisdiction in your area.

If you have any information about Tyrone Morgan or where he might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.