Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on Monday, December 20, 2021, Williams Lake RCMP received a call related to a possible suspicious death at the community of Esk’etemc near Williams Lake.

Police attended with the BC Ambulance Service and confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Indigenous woman.

Saunderson said a 23-year-old Indigenous man was arrested inside the residence, and the woman and man are believed to have been known to one another.

Williams Lake RCMP units, including Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit are in contact with the local government and continue to investigate the death at this time along with the BC Coroners Service.

Saunderson said in consultation with the BC Prosecution Services one count of second-degree murder has been approved against Waylon Darian Harry.

Harry has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.