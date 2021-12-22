Cariboo RCMP detachments don’t want to see your holiday season get ruined by theft.

As you make your rounds trying to find the perfect gift, there are people who are also busy trying to find vehicles that have shopping bags to steal.

“We know we all get busy at this time of year, we’re running around shopping.” Constable Brett Squire, Media Relations Officer for the Williams Lake RCMP said, “We encourage people never to leave valuables in their vehicle. If you do have to during the holiday season, we remind you to leave your gifts out of sight, secure them in the trunk if possible, keep your doors locked, and be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to police.”

Leaving your vehicle running even while you make a quick stop is a very tempting invitation to thieves.

“We (RCMP) always encourage people not leave their vehicle running,” Squire said, “I know it’s cold now, we’re into the minus ’20s this week but it does make an easy target for theft and it’s still surprising after all these years how many stolen vehicles I’ve been to that were left running with keys in the ignition.”

If you are going to be away from your home for the holidays, Squire said if you have an alarm system to activate it, and to let your neighbours know you’re gone and when you’ll be back, and have someone collect your mail.