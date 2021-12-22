A 43-year old woman accused of wielding a sword in downtown Williams Lake has now been charged.

Allison Sparks is facing one count each of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and breach of a release order.

She is due back in court on January 5th for an arraignment hearing.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the grassy area outside City Hall back on August 26th.

Upon arrival, police say a woman picked up her sword and began threatening them.

RCMP say the accused was arrested with the assistance of a police dog, and was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury and a mental health assessment.