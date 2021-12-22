(With files by Hartley Miller-MyPGNow)

The numbers are eye-popping.

B.C. health officials report 1,308 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday), which is a new daily record in the province.

Of the new cases, just 23 are in Northern Health and 138 are in Interior Health.

There are 6,348 active cases in the province, and 220,741 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 192 individuals are in hospital and 76 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The North has 186 active cases while the Interior sits with 695 active cases.

There have been 756 cases of the Omicron variant of concern identified in the province:

* Northern Health: two

* Interior Health: eight

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 413

* Island Health: 204

* Fraser Health: 129

One more person has passed away from the virus, a northern resident, bringing the provincial death total to 2,403.

91.7% (4,252,249) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.9% (4,120,270) received their second dose and 16% (744,549) have received a third dose.

The new/active cases include:

* 23 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 186

* 138 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 695

* 419 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 2,024

* 525 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 2,326

* 202 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,116

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: one

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. There is one active outbreak in:

* long-term care:

* none

* acute care:

* Lions Gate Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

* assisted or independent living:

* none

From Dec. 13-19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 30.7% of cases.

From Dec. 6-19, they accounted for 71.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 13-19) – Total 5,066

* Not vaccinated: 1,487 (29.4%)

* Partially vaccinated: 66 (1.3%)

* Fully vaccinated: 3,513 (69.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 6-19) – Total 141

* Not vaccinated: 95 (67.4%)

* Partially vaccinated: 6 (4.3%)

* Fully vaccinated: 40 (28.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 13-19)

* Not vaccinated: 201.7

* Partially vaccinated: 33.1

* Fully vaccinated: 77.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 6-19)

* Not vaccinated: 21.8

* Partially vaccinated: 5.0

* Fully vaccinated: 0.9

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 9,190,914 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.