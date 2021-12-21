With transportation challenges in some areas starting to ease, Recycle BC is now able to resume the collection of glass bottles and jars province-wide.

“So for the Cariboo, this means that any CRD recycling depot that accepts glass will now accept glass again.” Tara Grady, Supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the Cariboo Regional District said, “For City of Quesnel residents they will also be able to resume curbside glass collection.”

Grady noted that styrofoam however is a material they’re not able to resume collection of at this time as it takes up a huge amount of storage space because it can’t be compacted and the CRD doesn’t have the storage areas for it.

“So we’re asking residents to continue to hold onto their styrofoam packing at home and we’re hopeful that sometime early in the New Year they’ll be able to start collecting styrofoam packaging at the depots again.”

The Cariboo Regional District reminds residents who get the curbside collection for recycling, to please not put your styrofoam, plastic bags, or glass packaging in your curbside totes.

All CRD Transfer Stations and Landfills that are controlled are closed on Christmas Day and New Years Day other than that Grady said they are regular hours of operation.

Grady noted that bows are not accepted in the Recycling Program either Depot or curbside, or if it’s paper that you cannot tear, meaning it has a plastic film, or it’s foil, those can’t be accepted in the fiber container recycling.