The Cariboo is bracing for another pounding of snow on this, the first day of winter.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Quesnel and Williams Lake that’s expected to intensify late this afternoon.

“We should see snow right across the Cariboo by noon today (December 21).” Brian Proctor, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said, “It’s going to give us about 10 centimeters through the afternoon and maybe another 5 to ten tonight before it starts to ease off sort of mid-day tomorrow. It’s a winter kind of scenario with deepening cold weather behind this system which should bring the area snow over the next 24 to 36 hours.”

Compared to the last heavy snowfall that blanketed the region on Saturday, Proctor said this system could leave behind a little more.