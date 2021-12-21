(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

BC Health officials said they are monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases across the province, and developments in other jurisdictions, adding that more measures will be announced during tomorrow’s (Tuesday) media briefing.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 2,550 new cases of the virus (81 are in Northern Health and 268 are in Interior Health), for a total of 228,335 cases in the province:

* Dec. 17-18: 911 new cases

* Dec. 18-19: 832 new cases

* Dec. 19-20: 807 new cases

There are 5,435 active cases in the province (236 in the north, 648 in the interior), of the active cases, 185 individuals are in hospital and 77 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 877 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,707

* 909 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,823

* 268 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 648

* 81 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 236

* 415 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,021

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: zero

91.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.8% have received their second dose and 16% have received a third dose.

From Dec. 10-16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 39.4% of cases.

From Dec. 3-16, they accounted for 71.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 10-16) – Total 3,721

* Not vaccinated: 1,397 (37.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 69 (1.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 2,255 (60.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 3-16) – Total 154

* Not vaccinated: 104 (67.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 6 (3.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 44 (28.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 10-16)

* Not vaccinated: 190.7

* Partially vaccinated: 34.3

* Fully vaccinated: 49.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 3-16)

* Not vaccinated: 23.8

* Partially vaccinated: 4.9

* Fully vaccinated: 1.0

In the last 72 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,402.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: one

* Northern Health: one

* Island Health: one

The province will also give an update on cases of the Omicron variant during tomorrow’s briefing.