It’s a tale of two Christmas Fundraising events for the Williams Lake Salvation Army.

Like most across the country, their kettle campaign is nowhere near their set goal of 70-thousand dollars which Major Sergi Kachanov said that’s due to the struggle of finding fully vaccinated volunteers.

To date, they’ve only been able to raise 6-thousand and 60 dollars, but when it comes to Christmas donations, the picture is much brighter.

“We are doing very well just in Christmas donations from Corporations and Organizations. We’ve almost met our goal, the goal is $60,000 and we already have $59,135. I would like to express our great appreciation for the generosity and support shown from local businesses and organizations and individuals.”

Kachanov went over the numbers when it came to how the Williams Lake Salvation Army has helped out those in need this holiday season.

Christmas Hampers and toys were given to 210 households.

258 children were given toys through their Christmas Angel Tree program and 35 Families were helped by the Adopt a Family program.

Kachanov said Williams Lake Salvation Army will be serving a take-out Christmas Dinner this Thursday, December 23rd starting at noon.

Last year 220 dinners were served and it’s expected to be the same this year.