It’s going to be more than just a white Christmas for parts of the Cariboo.

Environment Canada is forecasting bone-chilling overnight low temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said Friday’s overnight low will be minus 31 and even colder Christmas day going into boxing day at minus 35 overnight, cold but not record-breaking like it was in 1971.

“Record low temperatures for this time of year they range from about minus 30. The coldest day was Christmas night into Boxing day it was minus 38 for Williams Lake and minus 40 for Quesnel. So we’ll be a little warmer for record lows and by the end of the month we get into the minus 40 to the minus 50-degree range for record lows.”

With all the snowfall that blanketed the Cariboo on Saturday (December 18) we asked Lundquist if he had accumulation totals.

“I see about 7 centimetres in Quesnel and about 10 centimetres in Williams Lake and further towards the mountains double that.”

Another weather system is approaching the Cariboo starting tomorrow into Wednesday.

“I’m really worried about travellers this time of year especially if they’re going to try somehow to get to the Coast. With this oncoming system, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cariboo got another 5 to 10 centimetres in the valley bottom and up towards the mountains probably 10 to 20 centimetres so be careful if commuting.”

Lundquist said Environment Canada will be looking to issue snowfall warnings or alerts in the next 24 hours for 100 Mile House, Kamloops, Kelowna, Hope, Vancouver, even Victoria, which will have warnings before Christmas Day.”