Quesnel RCMP were called to the scene of a three vehicle accident just after 10 o’clock this (Monday) morning.

Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over what happened.

“A northbound SUV that was turning left on Maple Drive from Highway 97 clipped one of two southbound pickups, causing a three vehicle collision. All three vehicles ended up in the ditch.”

Weseen says one person was hurt.

“There were minor injuries to the driver of the SUV. The injuries were not considered to be life threatening, and the driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.”

Weseen says it is important that motorists use extra caution right now.

“I just want to remind the public that the roads are very slippery, especially the intersections from the starting and stopping. The vehicles idling in the intersection causes ice, and it may take you longer to make a left hand turn. You might think you have room but take time, but make sure that the intersection is clear before you make that left hand turn. It will take longer to get traction to make the turn.”

Weseen says it will also take oncoming vehicles longer to come to a stop.

