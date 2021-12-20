(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A major roadway between Hope and Merritt has reopened to essential commercial vehicles only following extensive repairs.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed due to multiple washouts last month.

“The people who build and maintain roads in B.C. have a reputation second to none, and their response to the recent disaster has been remarkable,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Ministry teams, maintenance contractors and hundreds of workers going flat out in challenging conditions have allowed us to reopen the Coquihalla Highway today, giving B.C.’s commercial drivers a safe, efficient route between the coast and Interior.”

Effective today (Monday), Highway 5 is available to commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight of 11,794 kilograms.

In addition, travel restrictions will be lifted from Highway 3 at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday), allowing the route between Hope and Princeton to be used for non-essential travel.

Travel restrictions have also been lifted from Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.