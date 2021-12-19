Students attending post secondary school have a free educational resource to help them respond to peers who might be struggling with their mental health.

Starting a Conversation About Mental Health: Foundational Training for Students is a program that was built with the help of students, and can be a standalone resource, or can be added to mental health and wellness programs.

“I applaud the students who contributed to this resource. We must all support our own and each other’s mental health, and these students are leading by example,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“Recognizing and understanding stress is so important for mental health and wellness. I hope that these materials encourage students to reach out to their peers who are struggling and make powerful connections,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

The training offers Indigenous perspectives on mental health, and has scenarios written by students giving responses to stress and anxiety related to finances, balancing school and child care, academic pressures, discrimination and other issues.