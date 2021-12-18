Mother Nature continues to blanket the Cariboo in snow.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Trevor Smith has this update on the snowfall warning that continues to be in effect for the region.

“It looks like the snow is really starting to get going (10 am) across the area. So far from what I have seen from the observations we have there, it looks like maybe 5 to 8 centimetres so far across Williams Lake and Quesnel Regions, maybe a little bit more than that further east towards the Cariboo Mountains. I think we’re going to see at least another 10 centimetres from this system which is going to carry on through this afternoon, and then we’ll see the snow probably easing off late this evening.”

Smith added near the Cariboo Mountains, Horsefly, Barkerville, and likely, they could maybe get another 15 centimetres of snow with this system and where the valley locations closer to Highway 97 maybe around 10 centimetres.

When the system passes Smith said Sunday and Monday will be sunny with temperatures well below average with highs around minus 15 with overnight lows close to minus 20.