Students will be paying a little more for courses at the College of New Caledonia in the fall.

CNC President Dennis Johnson confirms that the Board of Governments has approved a modest increase for 2022-23.

“The tuition, the increases are actually typically in line with the cost of living and inflation. Here in BC we are capped at a 2 percent maximum increase, and costs typically increase at least that amount, so it’s just prudent to keep the tuition at 2 percent.”

Here, Johnson talks about what that means in terms of dollars and cents.

“Just as an example. A typical University transfer course right now is $288.72. With the 2 percent increase it will be another $5.77, so that same course for 2022-23 will be $294.49 so it is a relatively modest increase.”

Johnson says tuition for current International students will also go up by 2 percent, but he says the increase for new international students starting in the fall of 2022 will be four percent.

Despite the increases, Johnson says CNC remains one of the most affordable colleges in BC.