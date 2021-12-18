Despite spending 6 hours outside in minus 25 bone-chilling degrees, Emergency Services members had a very successful annual Christmas Food Bank Fundraiser.

Yesterday morning (December 17) starting at 10, 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue, and South Cariboo Search and Rescue were accepting donations at Frescho and Save on Foods.

One of those volunteers was 100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen who gave us this update of how the day went.

“I think we raised just over 5-thousand dollars in cash donations, and I can not tell you what the amount of food donations is but let’s say the Food Bank is going to be busy for a little bit showing once again the resiliency, the care, and the giving 100 Mile House has.”

We asked Nielsen if this year’s Christmas Food Bank Fundraiser was better than last year.

“I’d say better, Daniel Broddy (Frescho owner/operator) in particular did a tremendous job of preparing food bank donation bags for different dollar amounts, and people grasped those. There was enough food to stack the cab of a big fire truck, two of the Police cars, and Daniel’s truck. It was tremendous giving by the community again and I’m thankful that we live in a great place.”

Nielsen added that being outside in bone-chilling temperatures for 6 hours that people saw the commitment to the day by the hearty Emergency Services crew members that made it all possible.

“I’m very, very happy and excited for the Food Bank being able to give back to the community, it’s an awesome thing,” Nielsen said.