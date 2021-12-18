Pfizer vaccine (Photo by Pixabay)
(Files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)
The province is reporting 789 new cases of COVID-19 in BC today (Friday), the highest total since September 29th.
The active total in the province climbed to 4,313 with the new cases.
Of today’s new cases, 39 of them were in Northern Health, bringing the region’s active total to 239.
167 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in BC for a total of 302. None of the new cases were in Northern Health.
91.6% of all eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.7% have received a second, and 15% have received a third.
Between December 9th and 15th, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 42.8% of cases, and from December 2nd to 15th, they accounted for 71.6% of hospitalizations.
The new/active cases include:
- 186 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 1,182
- 286 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 1,228
- 131 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 688
- 39 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 239
- 147 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 975
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: one
In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,399.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: one
- Vancouver Coastal Health: one
- Northern Health: one
There have been 302 cases of the Omicron variant of concern identified in B.C.:
- Fraser Health: 58
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 93
- Interior Health: five
- Northern Health: one
- Island Health: 145
Past week cases (Dec. 9-15) – Total 3,394
- Not vaccinated: 1,386 (40.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 66 (2.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,942 (57.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 2-15) – Total 155
- Not vaccinated: 105 (67.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: six (3.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 44 (28.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 9-15)
- Not vaccinated: 186.1
- Partially vaccinated: 33.8
- Fully vaccinated: 42.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 2-15)
- Not vaccinated: 23.8
- Partially vaccinated: 4.9
- Fully vaccinated: 1.0