The province is reporting 789 new cases of COVID-19 in BC today (Friday), the highest total since September 29th.

The active total in the province climbed to 4,313 with the new cases.

Of today’s new cases, 39 of them were in Northern Health, bringing the region’s active total to 239.

167 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in BC for a total of 302. None of the new cases were in Northern Health.

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, including one in the North.

91.6% of all eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.7% have received a second, and 15% have received a third.

Between December 9th and 15th, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 42.8% of cases, and from December 2nd to 15th, they accounted for 71.6% of hospitalizations.

The new/active cases include:

186 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 1,182

Total active cases: 1,228

Total active cases: 688

Total active cases: 239

Total active cases: 975

Total active cases: one

In the past 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,399.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: one

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Northern Health: one

There have been 302 cases of the Omicron variant of concern identified in B.C.:

Fraser Health: 58

Vancouver Coastal Health: 93

Interior Health: five

Northern Health: one

Island Health: 145

Past week cases (Dec. 9-15) – Total 3,394

Not vaccinated: 1,386 (40.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 66 (2.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,942 (57.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 2-15) – Total 155

Not vaccinated: 105 (67.7%)

Partially vaccinated: six (3.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 44 (28.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 9-15)

Not vaccinated: 186.1

Partially vaccinated: 33.8

Fully vaccinated: 42.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 2-15)