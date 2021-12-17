The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in West Quesnel early this morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says they were called to the Wilkinson Apartments parking lot on Roddis Drive at around 2-30 a.m.

“The vehicles were unoccupied and upon arrival our duty officer, we had a fully involved vehicle fire, and the vehicles on either side of it were also significantly damaged.”

Richert says the initial vehicle that was on fire was an SUV.

He says the cold did present some challenges, as it was around -23 degrees.

“Just being that cold always presents some challenges with freezing up of water lines if you’re not keeping them going, and also just on the ground itself it was freezing so fast, just slippery for the fire fighters.”

Richert says they were on scene for just over an hour.

He says the cause of the vehicle fire is still under investigation.