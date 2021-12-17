(From the files of Darin Bain MyPGNow.com staff)

Doctor Bonnie Henry and BC Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced new COVID-19 restrictions this afternoon (Friday), which will take effect on Monday, December 19th.

The following measures will remain in effect until January 31st, 2022:

Limiting indoor, personal gatherings, including in rental and vacation properties to the household/residents plus 10 individuals, or one additional household maximum if all are aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated;

Requiring the BC Vaccine Card for organized events of all sizes and ensuring the QR code is scanned at events;

Seating requirements and restricting movement between tables at food and liquor-serving premises, and reinforcing the need to wear masks when not seated;

Limiting venues of 1,000 individuals or more to 50% of the seated capacity with reinforced masking requirements and scanning of the BC Vaccine Card QR code;

Pausing all sports tournaments while the order is in effect; and

All New Year’s Eve organized gatherings and events will be restricted to being seated-only events, with no mingling or dancing allowed.

Doctor Henry is also emphasizing the need for retail stores to have COVID-19 safety plans in place for holiday and Boxing Day sales.

“These measures will help us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the ones we care about,” said Dix. “Slowing the spread and keeping each other safe is a cause in which we are all connected. It’s that togetherness that will get all of us through the next days and weeks.”

In addition to the new restrictions, BC health officials are advising residents to limit indoor gatherings to those who are fully vaccinated, to ensure proper ventilation indoors, to avoid travel if not fully vaccinated, and to follow the travel advisory issued by the federal government to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada.