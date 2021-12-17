Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning earlier this morning (December 17) as a long period of snowfall of total amounts of 10 to 15 centimeters is expected this weekend.

The warning includes Quesnel and Williams Lake, and areas closer to the Cariboo Mountains such as Barkerville, Horsefly and Likely may receive total accumulations from 20 to 30 centimeters.

Environment Canada said a strong Pacific frontal system will be crossing the B.C. coast and moving in the Interior tonight.

Light snow will begin overnight tonight and become heavy on Saturday.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.