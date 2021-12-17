A trial date has been set for 28-year old Bradley Anderson.

He’s due back in court on June 20th of next year.

Anderson is facing seven charges in total, including one count of kidnapping using a firearm, forcible confinement, and pointing a firearm, and two counts of uttering threats.

The charges were laid following an incident back in June.

RCMP received a report of a man taking a woman by force from a residence in the Merkley Crescent area.

The suspect is then accused of transporting her south on Highway 97 toward Cache Creek.

Police say further threats were made toward another woman and a child who live in the 100 Mile area as well.

The first woman, a 23-year old, was located safe by Ashcroft RCMP.

The secondary victims were taken to the local detachment for their safety.

RCMP say they attended the original residence on Merkley Crescent and located the vehicle that was reportedly involved in this incident.

Police say a suspect was located about 50 feet up a 100 foot Fir tree near the residence, thanks to a dog that was particularly interested in it.