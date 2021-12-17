The Quesnel Community Foundation’s annual 50 thousand dollar challenge was a huge success again this year.

President Mary Sjostrom says the community has once again come through in a big way.

“The community did awesome as usual, I just can’t say enough about our community here and also about folks that used to live here. They really have a passion for the Quesnel Community Foundation, and just a big thank you to everybody. Our total this year was $149, 622.”

Sjostrom says that pretty much matches last year’s total, adding that it is very impressive given everything that is going on in the world.

“Oh absolutely. Absolutely. I have to tell you there was a few times during the campaign, but I am always one to think positive but I really was concerned, but you know people stepped up and they supported us.”

An anonymous donor once again matched the money raised this year up to a maximum of 50 thousand dollars.

The next step is the granting process.

Sjostrom says they will start accepting applications in the New Year.

“That’ll start January 1 and it will close on the 28th of January. So everything will be out and we’re hoping to do a lot of it on-line for some people that prefer to do that, and we’ll have some assistance for people. They don’t have to do it on-line, but we’ve got a press release ready to go and we’ll give an explanation. And then by March-April we’ll be ready to hand out the funds.”

Sjostrom says they will also be working with the School District on the scholarships for next year.

She says the Community Foundation’s endowment is now up to around 4.2 million dollars.