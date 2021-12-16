A Williams Lake man was arrested in Kamloops this week with the aid of a spike belt.

A frontline officer with Kamloops RCMP says he observed a blue truck on the East Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday morning at around 10-30 that was believed to have fled from police in Ashcroft.

Police say that the same truck was involved in a theft of fuel at around 6-45 a.m. in Williams Lake and had been reported stolen from that same community.

Multiple officers responded, a spike belt was deployed, and the truck eventually came to a stop near Hook Road.

28-year old Kurt Leo Kujannek is now facing charges of failing to stop for police, possession of a stolen truck, dangerous driving, and resisting arrest.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 20th.