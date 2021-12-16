The Child Development Centre rink will go into the Christmas break in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling with sugarplums dancing in their heads.

The CDC, skipped by Justin Nelson, won again last night 7-1 over Service Electric to improve to 9 and 1 on the season.

Everyone else is looking up at them in the standings.

Also from last night, the Billy Barker Casino topped Quesnel Fix Auto 6-4, and Quesnel Scaffolding Services got by Redz Shedz 5-3.

The Billy, skipped by Brady Waffle, and Quesnel Scaffolding, led by Blair Hedden, are now tied for 2nd at 6 and 4.

The league is off now until January 3rd.