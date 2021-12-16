WestJet came out with a statement in strong opposition to the Government of Canada’s travel advisory telling Canadians not to travel internationally if it’s not essential.

“Air travel is the most tested and protected consumer activity in Canada, every person travelling internationally is tested on average twice throughout their travel journey,” said Harry Taylor, WestJet President and CEO.

The statement said the travel advisory contradicts the World Health Organization’s guidance, the advice outlined is not based on science and data, and that these measures won’t stop international spread of COVID-19.

“Travel bans, restrictions and blanket advisories are devastating to the continued economic recovery of our country and place tens of thousands of recently recalled Canadian travel and tourism jobs at risk. We are very concerned (yesterday’s) announcement will create unnecessary disruption and chaos in advance of the holiday travel season.”

WestJet said that the Government of Canada should stick to vaccinations and testing, and that safe and fully vaccinated international air travel needs to be preserved.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have safely flown more than seven million guests and air travel has been commended for its commitment to safety. Fully-vaccinated Canadians should not be singled-out for choosing to take part in a safe activity.”