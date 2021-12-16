Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow to begin tomorrow night for parts of the Cariboo.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith said there’s some fairly cold Arctic air over the region right now that’s going to combine with a Pacific storm bringing snow to Quesnel and Williams Lake starting tomorrow night and continuing off and on through Sunday morning.

“We’re looking at total snowfall accumulations of anywhere from 10 to 20 centimeters right now. It looks like the higher end of that accumulation range of 20 centimeters would probably be more for the Quesnel and area and down around Williams Lake we’re probably looking at 10 centimeters.”

For 100 Mile House and the Chilcotin, they will get some snow but not as much as being forecasted for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Smith noted that Winter storm or snowfall Warnings may be issued as early as tomorrow morning.

We asked Smith what temperatures in the Cariboo will be looking like as we head towards Christmas.

“Normals for this time of year in the Cariboo are highs of minus 3 to minus 11 but as this system that’s expected to go through the region Sunday morning and we get into next week we’re looking at lows Monday and Tuesday of minus 20 to minus 24 with highs in the mid-minus teens. As we get closer to Christmas day Environment Canada is forecasting right now some of the coldest temperatures of the year.” Smith said.