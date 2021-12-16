The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were 90 new cases in the Cariboo/Chilcotin health region, which includes Williams Lake, between December 5th and the 11th.

That is up from 70 the previous week.

The jump in Quesnel was up to 23, from 14.

100 Mile House actually saw a decline in cases, from 12 between November 28th and December 4th to just four last week from December 5th through the 11th.

The vaccination rates, once again according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, were unchanged for those 12 and older, still at about 79 percent for a first dose and 74 for a second dose.

The numbers are still pretty low but rising for those between the ages of 5 and 11.

17 percent of children in that age group have had their first dose in the Cariboo/Chilcotin, 15 percent in Quesnel and just 2 percent in 100 Mile House.

Looking at booster shots for those 70 and older, 57 percent of eligible Quesnel residents have had that shot, 54 percent in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and 50 percent in 100 Mile.