Cariboo Regional District and District of 100 Mile House businesses and residents will see changes to the rates at the South Cariboo Landfill in the New Year.

The supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the CRD, Tara Grady, said the changes are overdue as rates haven’t changed since 2013.

“Most users of the site won’t see a big change cost but we (CRD) are trying to bring up the amount of revue that’s generated through tipping fees to ease the amount of tax dollars that are used to operate the site.”

Grady added that it was past time that the Cariboo Regional District did an evaluation and they have an increase scheduled for a majority of materials accepted at the site starting on January 7, 2022, and another rate change is scheduled for January of 2023.

As of January 7, 2022, residents will be able to drop off 200 kilograms of household waste at the South Cariboo Landfill without incurring tipping fees, a decrease from the current limit of 350 kilograms.

The Cariboo Regional District said waste disposal rates to residential loads over 200 kilograms and to all commercial loads, regardless of weight, are changing as well.

The rate changes can be found on the Cariboo Regional Districts website.