Repairs have now been made to a water main break in West Quesnel.

Matt Thomas, Director of Public Works Operations with the city, says they got the call yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon at around 2-30 to the Uplands area.

He says they quickly determined that it was a water main break and not just a service line to a house.

“That was sort of why there was so much water, and of course being in the Uplands area the water was running down the road. So we also had the public works crews involved, sort of keeping the road scraped from slush and ice and sanding and all that stuff, but we responded to that water main break and began repairs right away.”

Thomas says the break was in the Pierce Crescent area and the water was running down Patchett Street as well as Lewis Drive which led to the closure of that street for a bit.

He says approximately 25 homes were without water because of the break.

Thomas says crews worked through the night to get the water back on.

“They worked through the night, we wrapped up this morning at around 3-30 this morning and the water is back on. We sent our crews home to get some rest and we’ll be back this afternoon just to fill in the excavation, but the water was turned on and the pipes were compacted in the ground and ready to go.”

Thomas says at this point, they are not sure what caused the break.