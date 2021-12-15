BC pharmacies are providing more options for people seeking booster shots to protect against COVID-19.

More than 350 pharmacies in 80 communities throughout the province, including 100 Mile and Williams Lake in the Interior Health Region, and Quesnel in Northern Health, are now administering vaccines.

Another approximately 700 pharmacies are expected to join by mid-January 2022.

The BC Government says by early 2022, pharmacies will deliver the majority of booster shots for everyone eligible through the Get Vaccinated registration and booking system.

Booster shots are approved for those 18 and older, and BC residents will receive an invitation when it’s their time to book a booster appointment, approximately 6 to 8 months after the second dose.

In a release, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said “Pharmacies have been delivering COVID-19 vaccines since April 2021. We welcome them playing an even bigger role now in delivering vaccines as part of the province’s ongoing immunization campaign against COVID-19.”