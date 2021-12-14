The City of Williams Lake lifted an evacuation earlier this afternoon (December 14) order for residents living in two properties at the Green Acres Mobile Park.

The evacuation alert issued for the park has also been rescinded as well as the State of Local Emergency that was declared back in September.

The entire Mobile Home Park was placed on alert on September 29th with an evacuation order issued for 6 properties.

The geotechnical assessment confirmed four residents could return to their homes on October 23rd while two properties remained under evacuation.

On September 28th the City of Williams Lake activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to land slippage in the vicinity of Frizzi Road and North Mackenzie Avenue, which exposed a section of sanitary main and a manhole.

In a release Mayor, Walt Cobb said “The City is confident that all Green Acres Mobile Home Park residents will be back in their homes for Christmas. We appreciate the efforts of the Green Acres Mobile Home Park owner and manager, as well as City Staff who worked with the Park manager and contractors to help ensure health and safety concerns were addressed, and that the remaining two mobile homes were relocated as quickly as possible.”