A tentative trial date has been set for a South Cariboo man who is accused of murder.

65-year old Paul Decoffe is due back in court on November 17th of next year.

He was ordered to stand trial in October following a Preliminary Inquiry.

Decoffe is accused of killing 49-year old Wayne Seterengen.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to a residence in the Lone Butte area back in December of 2018, and upon arrival they discovered a deceased male.