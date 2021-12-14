It was another successful year for the Annual Stuff the Cruiser Campaign in Quesnel.

December 11th and 12th the Quesnel RCMP was at the West Park Mall accepting donations of non-perishable food, clothing, hygiene products, toys, and cash to support the local Salvation Army, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and the Seniors Living Society.

Sargeant Richard Weseen said the two-day events raised: 1071 pounds of food, 671 individual toys, $445 in gift cards, and $3819 in cash.

The Quesnel RCMP thanks area residents for their generous donations to these local charities, the West Park Mall for the use of their lot, Active Rent-All who donated the use of an enclosed trailer and donated another trailer full of toys, as well as the RCMP staff that volunteered their time to help with the event.