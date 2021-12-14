Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,129 new cases of COVID-19, with 78 in Northern Health, and 200 in Interior Health:

Dec. 10-11: 415 new cases

Dec. 11-12: 365 new cases

Dec. 12-13: 349 new cases

There are currently 2,949 active cases in the province, 240 in the north, 529 in the interior.

Of the active cases, 185 individuals are currently in hospital and 72 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 342 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 850

* 202 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 565

* 200 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 529

* 78 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 240

* 307 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 764

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: one

91.5% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.5% received their second dose and 13% have received a third dose.

91.9% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89% received their second dose and 14% have received a third dose.

From Dec. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 54.9% of cases and from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9, they accounted for 67.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 3-9) – Total 2,429

* Not vaccinated: 1,262 (52%)

* Partially vaccinated: 71 (2.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,096 (45.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 26 to Dec. 9) – Total 162

* Not vaccinated: 102 (63.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 8 (4.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 52 (32.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 3-9)

* Not vaccinated: 161.3

* Partially vaccinated: 35.8

* Fully vaccinated: 24.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 26 to Dec. 9)

* Not vaccinated: 21.8

* Partially vaccinated: 6.3

* Fully vaccinated: 1.1

In the past 72 hours, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,386.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Northern Health: one

* Island Health: one