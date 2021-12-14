32-year old Maverick West is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on May 2nd.

West is facing a laundry list of other charges as well, including assault, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and robbery.

He also now decided to be tried by a Supreme Court Justice, rather than a jury.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 66-hundred block of West Street for a possible break and enter just before 5 am back on February 1st of 2020.

Upon arrival, police say the residents were visibly upset and told them that a suspect had damaged their vehicle, forced his way into their home and destroyed property within the house.

RCMP say the suspect was also accused of threatening them with a firearm.

The victims recognized the suspect as he was known to them, and police say an arrest was made without incident at another residence.