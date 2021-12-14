100 Mile House Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says they were called to a structure fire on Scott Road early Sunday (Dec 12) morning at around 2 o’clock.

“Upon arrival, our fire crews observed a home that was charged with smoke and had visible flames coming from the front door area in the crawl space below that. Two occupants were escorted out of the home and were given to paramedics to be assessed on scene.”

Hollander says no one was hurt.

He says it was the occupants that called 9-1-1.

“They did notice some smoke coming into the home as they were going to bed early in the morning. And at about the same time their smoke alarm was activated.”

Hollander says there was some damage done to the home, but he says it was minimal considering what could have happened.

“The fire itself was extinguished very quickly. We had to remove parts of the home to make sure it’s safe and we don’t want to have the fire extend into unburnt areas. This particular fire, it looks like it started in the crawl space and burnt through the face of the home and worked its way up the door, so the potential was pretty severe, and it was very difficult to put the fire out with the small crawl space only accessible from the outside.”

As a result, Hollander says they did have to use a chainsaw to the log home and remove parts of the front of the home to make sure that the fire didn’t spread.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.