It hasn’t happened for a while but it’s back.

It is the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Skates for All program in Williams Lake.

Program Coordinator Amber Gregg said through the month of December residents can donate their gently used skates at drop-off bins located at the Delainey Centre and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex during businesses.

“Once we’ve collected the skates we will bring them to Caribou Ski Source for Sports where they will be sharpened for us and then in January we’ll have a sponsored skate at the Rec Centre where you can come and pick out a pair of skates and go for a skate.”

We asked Gregg when this program started and how the donations went.

“When we had the Hometown Hockey event here in Williams Lake and we haven’t had a chance to do it since so we’re excited to be able to do it again this year. We had so many skates donated and we gave away so many skates and found new homes for lots of people who didn’t have any.”