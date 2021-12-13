The Government of BC is providing nearly $30 million through one-time grants to eligible event organizers throughout the province to support their efforts to resume safely.

There were 17 recipients from the Cariboo, Chilcotin Coats that will be sharing in the Festivals, Fairs, and Events Recovery Fund grant.

Some included:

The 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede $187,020

Quesnel Billy Barker Days Festival $39,000

Seasonal Wells/All’s Wells that Arts Well $41,574

Sunset Theatre Presentation Series $25,148.

Grant amounts for each event are as much as 20% of the total event budget, for a maximum of $250,000.