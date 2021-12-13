The Blair Hedden rink are this year’s Grey Cup Cashspiel champions.

Hedden, won the A event final 8-3 over Dave Needham’s team.

Dave Plant and his team took the B event final 9-6 over Carly Backer and company, and Ray Blackmore topped Brenda Ernst in the C final.

A total of 12 rinks took part in this year’s cashspiel.

FULL WINNING TEAMS

Skip Blair Hedden, Tim Richards, Al Sands, and Zach Pfannmuller

Skip Dave Plant, Dave Henderson, Will Quarry, and Lowan Giesbrecht

Skip Ray Blackmore, Steve Doerkson, Steve Dodge, and Al Backer