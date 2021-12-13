There is very likely a new millionaire living in Quesnel.

Erica Simpson, Senior Communications Specialist with the BC Lottery Corporation, confirms that a winning ticket from this Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw was purchased in Quesnel.

Simpson says it was in the one million dollar guaranteed prize draw.

“With every Lotto 6/49 draw, and of course that game is drawn on Wednesday and Saturdays, there is a guaranteed prize draw that is essentially like a raffle from all of the tickets that were purchased from the draw. So there is always a guaranteed one million dollar winner for every single Lotto 6/49 draw.”

Simpson says there are a few different ways that people can check their tickets.

“You can do that by heading over to BCLC.com, you can check it on your phone by the BCLC lotto app, or you can go down to your local lottery retailer and have them scan your ticket.”

The winning numbers are 02198711-02.

Simpson says tickets are valid for one year from the date of the draw on the ticket, so people have a full calendar year to claim the prize.