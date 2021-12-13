Pulp mill workers in the Quesnel area will be heading back to work this week.

Cariboo Pulp and Paper was shut down for 16 days on November 29th, and Quesnel River Pulp was down to one third capacity for two weeks.

West Fraser said it was the result of the flooding in southern BC, and the transportation issues that was impacting highways, rail and ports, adding that the company was unable to ship product and had run out of accessible storage.

Spokesperson Joyce Wegenaar confirmed this morning that both mills will be back to regular staffing this week.

Approximately 160 employees were impacted by the temporary shutdown at Cariboo Pulp, and around 60 at QRP.