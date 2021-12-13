A trial date has been set for a 26-year old man who is accused of holding a tow truck driver up at knife point in Lac La Hache.

Bishop Realff is due back in court on February 9th.

He’s charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and extortion.

The charges are in connection with an incident back in May of 2020.

100 Mile House RCMP say a tow truck traveled from Williams Lake to assist with retrieving a vehicle that had become stuck on a rural road.

The driver told police that he picked the client up to travel to the area where the vehicle was, and that the suspect produced a knife and started making demands.

He says the man held him against his will for about 45 minutes.

Police say the victim was eventually able to escape without injury and leave the area safely in the tow truck.

A suspect was arrested the following day in Kamloops.