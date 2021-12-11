Council has approved three grant applications to the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Amy Reid is the Manager of Economic Development and Tourism.

“The purpose of this report is to gain Council’s approval to submit applications to the following NDIT programs, so Local Government Management Intern, Economic Development Capacity Building and Grant Writer Support.”

Reid says they’ve applied for them before.

“These three programs are grants that the City of Quesnel applies to every year for funding. Typically we are successful with the economic development capacity building and grant writer supports, and then local government management intern it depends on who else applies and how many times they’ve been successful in the past.”

The requests are for 50 thousand dollars for Economic Development capacity building, 8 thousand for a grant writer and up to 35 thousand for an intern.

The grant writer program, if the city is successful, would require up to 25-hundred dollars out of the 2022 operating budget, and the intern request if successful, would require 14 thousand dollars of local taxpayer money.