A new “workplace rule” has been put in place that requires all people who attend CRD buildings to be vaccinated, and to show proof of vaccination.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner says it is not a policy.

“It’s a workplace rule. The CAO has mandated that all people who attend in the workplace in CRD buildings are required to be vaccinated. If they don’t wish to be vaccinated, then they don’t have to be. We’re not mandating they have to get vaccinated, we’re simply mandating that they have to, in order to attend Board meetings in person they need to be vaccinated.”

Wagner says while that would include the Directors, she says they can still do their job without getting vaccinated.

“Absolutely, there are ways to phone in, they can participating fully phoning in. They can do exactly the same for advisory planning commissions, rec commissions, all have phone in options. We were doing total virtual all through before we started meeting in person, everybody was virtual and it worked.”

Wagner says she’s not going to get into how many Directors are or aren’t vaccinated.

“I know, but I’m not willing to, it’s nobody else’s business to be honest with you. What we did, the ones who are vaccinated were asked to e-mail a copy of their vaccine passport to our HR representative with the Board, and then she just simply has a sheet that she gives to the CAO that simply says this Director is vaccinated. That’s it.”

Wagner says the Chief Administrative Officer, as the CRD’s only employee, has the right to “mandate whatever he wants to maintain the safety of his staff that he hires.”