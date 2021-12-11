The City of Williams Lake is offering 20 grants for nonprofit community organizations that have experienced hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Walt Cobb said last year they received a couple of million dollars from the province for COVID hardship funds that they divided up amongst different groups.

“Some of the monies we allocated or we budgeted for last year didn’t have the uptake that we thought it may have so we had some money left over out of that fund. The big one, the Hardship Grant we had about $25,000 left that we were able to redistribute to non-profit organizations.”

Cobb added that they are the ones that had the hardest time, they’re all fundraising, they’re all trying to keep their head above water and keep their organizations going, and they weren’t able to do the fundraisers they had in the last year or so.

The 20 COVID Hardship Grants in the amount of $1,250 each for non-profit community organizations are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

To be considered, non-profit organizations must be located within or directly benefit Williams Lake.

Application forms are available now on the City’s website.