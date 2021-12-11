Corporal Serge Bruneau with BC Highway Patrol in Quesnel says it appears that people in the area are getting the message.

Bruneau says it was a small sample size, but he was pleased with the results of the kickoff to their Christmas Counter Attack campaign this past Saturday night.

“During the Counter Attack campaign, December 4th, our BCHP (BC Highway Patrol) members performed road checks all around the community and on the highways, and they did issue two 24-hour driving prohibitions by drugs, and performed 8 to 10 ASD (Approved Screening Device) demands or ASD tests for alcohol which were passed. There was no alcohol impaired drivers removed from the road.”

Bruneau says the road checks were done between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“Approximately a thousand vehicles were checked throughout the night at 7 different checkpoints.”

He says the Christmas Counter Attack program will continue in Quesnel throughout the month of December.

“The Christmas counter attack campaign does go through the month. It started officially December 1st and then December 4th was the kickoff, and people should expect to see road checks occurring throughout the community and on the highways throughout the entire month of December.”

Bruneau says the goal of the RCMP is to make sure people find a safe ride home when they go out and drink or do drugs, so they can remain safe and enjoy the holidays.