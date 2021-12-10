A Special Weather Statement for the potential of very strong winds has been issued by Environment Canada for 100 Mile House.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith said these winds are expected to gust up to 80 kilometers.

“A pretty strong Pacific storm is going to cross all of BC over the next 24 hours.” Smith said, “For the 100 Mile House area we’re looking at the main impact coming from some strong southerly winds developing later on tonight and overnight, and through early tomorrow morning. We’re also going to see a little bit of snow with that system tomorrow morning, so the concern is those two things combined, the wind and the falling snow, there could be some falling snow to deal with out on the highways especially in the Begbie Pass area.”

Smith said the forecast is calling for winds 40 kilometers per hour gusting to 70 developing this evening and we may even see some gusts to 80 in the overnight period and the best chance of seeing some snow will be Saturday morning so that’s kind of the time to be concerned about possible blowing snow if you’re out driving on Highway 97 in the South Cariboo.

Environment Canada says the strong winds will start over the southern sections of the Chilcotin near Tatlayoko Lake this evening moving southeast towards Penticton by tomorrow morning.

Travelers are advised to be cautious of strong crosswinds and the potential for a sudden reduction in visibility due to blowing snow.