The suspect in a serious assault in downtown Quesnel this week has been released from custody.

He is facing one count of aggravated assault and is due to appear in provincial court on January 25th.

His name is not yet being released.

Police were called to GR Baker Hospital at 7-24 on Wednesday night where a 36-year old man was being treated for life threatening injuries.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between two males at Northern Network of Peers of Equality on St, Laurent Avenue.

Police says the suspect and the victim, both local residents, are known to each other and that they do not believe that there is any further risk to the general public.